Thurtene is back with rides, games and performers

Junior honorary Thurtene has hosted the carnival for the St. Louis community for more than 100 years. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Thurtene Carnival, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival, returns to Washington University in St. Louis this weekend. The event will feature thrill rides, fair food and carnival games.

Thurtene When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 14; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 Where: Next to Francis Olympic Field at Washington University in St. Louis How much: Admission is free; parking is free after 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday More info: Thurtene Carnival

This year’s event also will feature a full bill of top student performers. Dance acts include Washington University Hip Hop Union (WUHHU); WU Fuego, a Latin dance team, and WUSauce, a salsa dance team. A cappella acts are the Aristocats, which performs the music of Disney; More Fools Than Wise, a chamber vocal ensemble; WashU Evergreens, treble a cappella group; the Pikers, Washington University’s oldest a cappella group, and St. Louis-based Poetic Sounds. Other highlights include Bear Nation Varsity Band and campus bands Venus in Transit, Vote Duck and Non Euclidean Geometry.

“We have so much diversity of talent here at WashU,” said Kayla Song, programming director for Thurtene, the junior honorary that has staged the carnival for more than a century. “Our performers are so passionate and have devoted a lot of time to prepare. It’s going to be amazing.”

This year, Thurtene organizers will honor St. Louis music history with a facade featuring the music of some of St. Louis’ favorite artists, such as Tina Turner and Fontella Bass. And Song’s a cappella ensemble, the Evergreens, will offer its rendition of “The Weekend” by St. Louis-born star SZA.

“We’re really excited to sing a St. Louis artist for a St. Louis crowd,” Song said.

Thurtene’s community partner is ArchCity Defenders, a holistic legal advocacy organization committed to serving communities of color, providing civil and criminal legal representation and social services.