Page receives Gloria White Award

Emily Page, senior manager of wellness and benefits projects in the Office of Human Resources at Washington University in St. Louis, received this year’s Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award, which is given to a staff member who makes an impact and helps employees thrive.

Page joined the university in 2014 with years of experience in serving higher education communities. She leads the Human Resources wellness team in facilitating programs in support of employee well-being. She also manages child and family care programs at the university.

“The work of promoting well-being for our employees and their families is essential,” Page said. “The approach requires that we look at how we can empower individuals to practice self-care while also fostering an environment that makes it easier to do that. Because of the enormous expertise we have at WashU, we always aim to partner with faculty and staff to accomplish our goals. I have enjoyed this work immensely.”

University colleagues praised Page’s work and dedication to the university.

“Emily’s enthusiasm for improving the quality of lives of WashU employees is contagious,” said Holley Boeger, program manager for MyWay to Health and clinical lab manager. “She truly embodies the spirit of the Gloria W. White award.”

Scot Bemis, vice chancellor for human resources and institutional equity, presented Page with the award at the 2023 recognition gala June 1 at the City Foundry.

I feel challenged every day at WashU to do my job the best way I can because I know that our team is helping those who deliver our missions. Emily Page

As of this year, the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award is now universitywide. It was established in 1998 in honor of White, a campus leader for about 35 years until her death in 2003. Page receives a personalized engraved award and $1,000 in celebration of her accomplishment.

“I love working in higher education because of the proximity to all of the amazing research and lifelong learning vibe,” Page said. “I feel challenged every day at WashU to do my job the best way I can because I know that our team is helping those who deliver our missions.”

In addition, the university established two new universitywide staff awards this year. Lauren Ashman, a program manager at the Institute for School Partnership, received the Emerging Leader Award. Jeanetta Nixon, an events administrative assistant at the School of Law, received the Community Impact Award.

The new Central Fiscal Unit Award University Operations Award was awarded to Gina Smutz, a compliance manager at the Office of Technology Management.

Honorees were nominated by colleagues and selected by a universitywide selection committee for advancing WashU’s missions of education, research and patient care.

Various employees also were recognized for their contributions in the Danforth Campus schools and the School of Medicine.

View a full listing of this year’s honorees, along with employees celebrating five to 45 years of service, on the Human Resources website.