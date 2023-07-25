The Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees gave approval June 13, between regular meetings, to appointments or promotions of several faculty members. Their tenure took effect July 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Xudong Chen as associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (tenure effective Aug. 1)
Melissa J. Durkee as professor of law at the School of Law
Michael J. Mazzeo as professor of economics at Olin Business School (tenure effective Sept. 1)
Dorian Traube as professor at the Brown School (tenure effective Aug. 1)
Granting of tenure
Edwige Cheynel as associate professor of accounting at Olin Business School
Promotion with tenure
Xing Huang to associate professor of finance at Olin Business School
Alvitta Ottley to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering
