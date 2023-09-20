Global Research Symposium scheduled Oct. 5-7

The McDonnell Academy Global Research Symposium, “Forces Reshaping the World,” takes place Oct. 5-7 and highlights the work of seed grant awardees receiving funding from the McDonnell International Scholars Academy and its campus partners.

For the past three years, the academy has awarded grants to projects featuring research aligned with Washington University in St. Louis’ “Here and Next” strategic plan. The symposium will focus on work in progress, as well as project outcomes in the areas of environmental research, social innovation, global health challenges and digital transformation.

Vice Adm. Frank D. Whitworth, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, is the event’s keynote speaker.

