Global Research Symposium scheduled Oct. 5-7

The McDonnell Academy Global Research Symposium, “Forces Reshaping the World,” takes place Oct. 5-7 and highlights the work of seed grant awardees receiving funding from the McDonnell International Scholars Academy and its campus partners.
For the past three years, the academy has awarded grants to projects featuring research aligned with Washington University in St. Louis’ “Here and Next” strategic plan. The symposium will focus on work in progress, as well as project outcomes in the areas of environmental research, social innovation, global health challenges and digital transformation.
Vice Adm. Frank D. Whitworth, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, is the event’s keynote speaker.
For more information, and to register to attend, visit the symposium’s webpage.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.