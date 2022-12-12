Researchers awarded $1.2M to study depression among youth with HIV in Uganda

Nabunya (left) and Cavazos-Rehg

Proscovia Nabunya, an assistant professor at the Brown School and co-director of the International Center for Child Health and Development (ICHAD); and Patricia Cavazos-Rehg, a professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, both at Washington University in St. Louis, have received a five-year $1.2 million research grant from the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to address depression among youth living with HIV in Uganda.

The project, titled Suubi-Mhealth (suubi means hope in the Luganda language), will develop a mobile health intervention for use by Ugandan youth who have both HIV and depression, taking into account their unique needs. The core of the Suubi-Mhealth intervention will be based on cognitive-behavioral therapy that has been found to improve depression and treatment adherence among individuals with HIV.

This study builds on pilot funding from the university’s McDonnell International Scholars Academy Global Incubator Seed Grant Program to Nabunya and Cavazos-Rehg, in collaboration with Makerere University in Uganda, a McDonnell Academy partner.

Read more on the Brown School website.