THE RECORD

Researchers awarded $1.2M to study depression among youth with HIV in Uganda

Nabunya (left) and Cavazos-Rehg

Proscovia Nabunya, an assistant professor at the Brown School and co-director of the International Center for Child Health and Development (ICHAD); and Patricia Cavazos-Rehg, a professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, both at Washington University in St. Louis, have received a five-year $1.2 million research grant from the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to address depression among youth living with HIV in Uganda.

The project, titled Suubi-Mhealth (suubi means hope in the Luganda language), will develop a mobile health intervention for use by Ugandan youth who have both HIV and depression, taking into account their unique needs. The core of the Suubi-Mhealth intervention will be based on cognitive-behavioral therapy that has been found to improve depression and treatment adherence among individuals with HIV.

This study builds on pilot funding from the university’s McDonnell International Scholars Academy Global Incubator Seed Grant Program to Nabunya and Cavazos-Rehg, in collaboration with Makerere University in Uganda, a McDonnell Academy partner. 

Read more on the Brown School website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Boost money management skills with iGrad

Metro Transit adjusts bus, MetroLink schedules, routes

Recycle holiday lights on campus

Notables

Brantmeier addresses literacy congress

Course on ‘bioinformatics of proteins’ receives funding

Wick appointed Dean’s Fellow for Digital Transformation

Obituaries

Donald Snyder, senior professor in engineering , 87

Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85

Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

Research Wire

Researchers awarded $1.2M to study depression among youth with HIV in Uganda

Study considers social determinants of health

Vierstra receives $1.3 million grant

The View From Here

12.12.22

11.30.22

11.14.22

Washington People

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20