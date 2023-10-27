NEWSROOM

Horror story: How WashU restored Poe’s spine-tingling text

By Tom Malcowicz, Sanchali Pothuru and Diane Toroian Keaggy

Buried deep inside the vault at Olin Library was a mysterious tome with a disfigured spine and pages as wrinkled as a witch’s claw.

Cassie Brand, curator of rare books at the Washington University in St. Louis Libraries, stared upon the grisly sight and wondered, “Could this be a first edition of one of the world’s scariest texts — ‘The Raven’ by Edgar Allan Poe?” She cracked open the book and let out a shriek! Alas, it was a rare first edition — but the book was so damaged, Brand feared that it was forever doomed. 

In this YouTube Short, Brand reveals the happy ending to this horror story. 

“Edgar Allan Poe has such a spooky style and ability to create this atmospheric language,” Brand said. “The imagery is so classic. It’s so easy to conjure this idea of ‘Nevermore.’” 

Read more about the conservation project on the University Libraries website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Student emergency responders break down barriers

Washington University partners on $3.8 million CDC grant

The tightrope of ‘Cabaret’

WashU Experts

Some parasites turn hosts into ‘zombies’

Your smart speaker data is used in ways you might not expect

Timing of Hamas’ strike followed pattern, but no match for Israel’s military

WashU in the News

A new cure for sickle cell disease may be coming. Health advisers will review it next week

‘Chaos Doesn’t Scare Me. American Decline Does.’

Knicks sign jersey patch deal with owner James Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment