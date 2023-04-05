THE RECORD

New grant to explore Asian Americans’ history in St. Louis

Private James Jewick poses with family in old Chinatown, St. Louis (1952-54). (Courtesy photo)

A new research project at Washington University in St. Louis will study the history of Chinese Americans and Japanese Americans in St. Louis. The project, “Asia in St. Louis: A Story Map Dedicated to the Greater Saint Louis Community,” will explore Hop Alley, the Chinatown area before its demolition in the 1960s; the arrival of interned Japanese Americans in World War II; the “Seiwa-en” Japanese Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden and other important places and people in local history.

The project won a $10,000 grant from the Missouri Humanities council. 

University Libraries’ Joan Wang, the East Asian and Chinese studies librarian; Jennifer Moore, head of data services; Mitsutaka Nakamura, the Japanese and Korean studies librarian; and Miranda Rectenwald, curator of local history; along with Uluğ Kuzuoğlu, an assistant professor of history in Arts & Sciences, will lead the multidisciplinary project.

Read more about the project on the University Libraries website.

