Founders Day recognizes faculty, alumni, friends

The Washington University in St. Louis community came together Nov. 4 at its annual Founders Day celebration to honor the outstanding achievements of some of the university’s most distinguished faculty, alumni and friends. The event was held at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

Four faculty were among those recognized at the event, which was established in 1953 to celebrate the institution’s founding 100 years earlier.

Distinguished Faculty Award

The Distinguished Faculty Award recognizes outstanding commitment to the intellectual and personal development of students.

This year’s recipients are Eva M. Aagaard, MD, the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education, senior associate dean for education and vice chancellor for medical education at the School of Medicine; and John Hendrix, the Kenneth E. Hudson Professor of Art and chair of the Master of Fine Arts in Illustration & Visual Culture program at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Faculty Achievement Awards

Also recognized were recipients of the annual Faculty Achievement Awards, known as the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award and the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award.

The Compton Award is given to a distinguished member of the faculty from one of the seven Danforth Campus schools and the Cori Award to a faculty member from the School of Medicine. All full-time, active Washington University faculty members are eligible to receive the Faculty Achievement Award.

The recipient of the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award is Lori Setton, the Lucy & Stanley Lopata Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering and chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Peggy Newman, AB ’72, JD ’76, and Trustee Andy Newman (standing), recipients of the Robert S. Brookings Award, visit with Carol Bauer and George P. Bauer, BS ’53, MS ’59, who received a Distinguished Alumni Award at Founders Day. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

The recipient of the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award is William G. Powderly, MD, the J. William Campbell Professor of Medicine and associate dean for clinical and translational sciences at the School of Medicine and the Larry J. Shapiro Director of the university’s Institute for Public Health.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Distinguished Alumni Awards recognize outstanding professional achievement, public service, exceptional service to Washington University or all three.

Recipients this year are:

George P. Bauer, BS ’53, MS ’59 , chairman and CEO, GPB Group Ltd.;

, chairman and CEO, GPB Group Ltd.; Andrew Chee-Yuen Chan, MD ’86, PhD ’86 , senior vice president for research biology, Genentech;

, senior vice president for research biology, Genentech; Andrea J. Grant, AB ’71, JD ’74 , senior counsel, DLA Piper;

, senior counsel, DLA Piper; Nina Leigh Krueger, MBA ’94 , CEO, Nestle Purina PetCare North America; and

, CEO, Nestle Purina PetCare North America; and Harry V. Moppins Jr., BS ’67, director of music (retired), Woodlawn Chapel Presbyterian Church.

Robert S. Brookings Award

Presented by the Board of Trustees, the Robert S. Brookings Award honors individuals for their extraordinary dedication and generosity to Washington University.

This year’s honorees are Peggy Newman, AB ’72, JD ’76, president of the “I Have a Dream” Foundation-St. Louis, and Andy Newman, chair of Hackett Security Inc. and a WashU trustee, who have a long legacy of service to the university and the broader St. Louis community.

To see a recording of the event or for bios of the honorees, visit the Founders Day website.