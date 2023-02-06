Hendrix installed as Kenneth E. Hudson Professor of Art

John Hendrix (second from left), the Kenneth E. Hudson Professor of Art, poses with Sam Fox School Dean Carmon Colangelo, WashU Provost Beverly Wendland and Amy Hauft (right), College and Graduate School of Art director. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)

John Hendrix, a professor and founding chair of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture program, was installed Jan. 26 as the Kenneth E. Hudson Professor of Art at Washington University in St. Louis.

The ceremony included welcoming remarks by Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School and E. Desmond Lee Professor for Collaboration in the Arts; an introduction by Amy Hauft, director of the College and Graduate School of Art and the Jane Reuter Hitzeman and Herbert F. Hitzeman, Jr. Professor of Art; and the installation and medallion presentation by Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Beverly R. Wendland.

Hendrix began his talk, titled “Drawn Together,” with an expression of gratitude.

“As artists, we work our whole lives to get people to pay attention to us, and then it happens and then it feels like too much,” he said. He also thanked his family for their support, including his parents. “They gave me a simple gift, which was just giving me space to be myself. I know, after teaching many young artists, that that is no small gift.”

