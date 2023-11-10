Student groups work to reduce food waste

In an effort to reduce food waste, two Washington University in St. Louis student groups have joined forces to distribute healthy, fresh food to local shelters and food banks.

The WashU chapter of the Food Recovery Network collects produce from Burning Kumquat, the student-run urban farm, and from university dining halls to prepare meals for programs including the St. Patrick Center and Gateway 180.

The Office of Sustainability recently interviewed leaders from Burning Kumquat and the Food Recovery Network WashU chapter to discuss their partnership and shared goal to recover more than 400 pounds of food this semester. Read more on the Office of Sustainability website.