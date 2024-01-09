Black Rep launches 47th season

In March 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act to Congress. That same month, voter registration efforts in Selma, Ala., were met with violence, putting pressure on Congress to act.

With “Hold On,” British playwright Paul Webb explores this extraordinary period as well as the relationship between Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr.

This month, The St. Louis Black Repertory Company will launch its 47th season with the world premiere of “Hold On,” adapted from Webb’s screenplay for the Oscar-nominated 2014 feature film “Selma,” in Washington University in St. Louis’ Edison Theatre.

“We’re delighted to be producing this exceptional world premiere and we’ve pulled together an extraordinarily talented group of creatives to tell this story,” said Ron Himes, the Henry E. Hampton Jr. Artist-in-Residence in Arts & Sciences and founder of The Black Rep. “It’s a great way to kick off our 47th season.”

Performances take place Jan. 10-28. Tickets are $50, or $45 for seniors and buy-one-get-one-free for WashU faculty. Student rush tickets are $15. Season subscriptions also are available. Tickets can be purchased at the Edison Theatre box office; the Black Rep’s box office, 813 N. Skinker Blvd.; or by calling 314-534-3810.

“Hold On” is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Washington University, with casting support from Peter and Susan Tuteur.

The Black Rep’s 47th season will continue with “Fly” (Feb. 14 to March 10) in WashU’s A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre, followed by “Wedding Band” (March 13-31) at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., and “Timbuktu!” (May 15 to June 9) in Edison. The season will conclude with “King Hedley II” (June 19-July 14), also in Edison.

For a complete schedule or more information, visit theblackrep.org.