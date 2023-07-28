Himes wins Visionary Trailblazer Award

Himes

Ron Himes, the Henry E. Hampton, Jr. Artist-in-Residence in the Performing Arts Department (PAD) in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the Visionary Trailblazer Award from the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE). Himes will receive the honor during the group’s 2023 national conference, “Building from the Rubble: Centering Care,” which takes place in Austin, Texas, Aug. 3-6.

Himes — founder and producing director for The St. Louis Black Rep, one of the nation’s largest and most respected African American theater companies — is one of three figures being honored for leadership and civic engagement in community-based theater. Other honorees include DePaul University’s Coya Paz, artistic director for the Free Street Theater in Chicago; and the nonprofit arts collective Donkeysaddle Projects.

Founded in 1986, the ATHE is a nonprofit advocate for the field of theater and performance in higher education. Serving the interests of its diverse individual and organizational members, the group is an intellectual and artistic center for producing new knowledge about theater and performance-related disciplines. For more information, visit athe.org.