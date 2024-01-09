At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 1, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure. Their new roles and titles took effect Dec. 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Shaffique Adam as a professor of physics in Arts & Sciences (tenure effective July 1); and
Chuanwei Zhang as a professor of physics in Arts & Sciences (tenure took effect Jan. 1).
Granting of tenure
Xuming He as a professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences;
Jonathan Judaken as a professor of history in Arts & Sciences;
Min Lian, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Colin Martin, MD, as a professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;
Cyrus A. Raji, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine; and
Matthew R. Rosengart, MD, as a professor of surgery at the School of Medicine.
Promotion with tenure
Danielle F. D’Onfro as a professor of law at the School of Law (tenure took effect Jan. 1); and
Kerri A. Morgan as an associate professor of occupational therapy at the School of Medicine (tenure took effect Jan. 1).
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.