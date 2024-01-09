At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 1, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure. Their new roles and titles took effect Dec. 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Shaffique Adam as a professor of physics in Arts & Sciences (tenure effective July 1); and

Chuanwei Zhang as a professor of physics in Arts & Sciences (tenure took effect Jan. 1).

Granting of tenure

Xuming He as a professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences;

Jonathan Judaken as a professor of history in Arts & Sciences;

Min Lian, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Colin Martin, MD, as a professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;

Cyrus A. Raji, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine; and

Matthew R. Rosengart, MD, as a professor of surgery at the School of Medicine.

Promotion with tenure

Danielle F. D’Onfro as a professor of law at the School of Law (tenure took effect Jan. 1); and

Kerri A. Morgan as an associate professor of occupational therapy at the School of Medicine (tenure took effect Jan. 1).