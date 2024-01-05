Lindquist named dean of the School of Law

Stefanie A. Lindquist, Foundation Professor of Law and Political Science in the School of Global Politics and the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University (ASU), has been appointed dean of the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis. Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced Lindquist will assume the role July 1.

Lindquist will succeed Russell K. Osgood, who has served as dean since September 2021.

Stefanie A. Lindquist will assume the role of dean of the School of Law July 1. (Photo courtesy of Arizona State University)

“I’m thrilled to announce that Stefanie Lindquist will be the next dean of the School of Law,” Martin said. “The school has a well-deserved reputation of academic distinction. I’m confident Stefanie’s innovative leadership and deep commitment to jurisprudence will further advance WashU Law’s mission: equipping students to effectively and ethically practice law and pursue justice.

“I’m grateful to Russell Osgood for his service to the school. His steady and careful guidance during this time of transition has been of enormous benefit. I’d also like to express my appreciation to the search committee for its diligence in identifying a stellar pool of candidates that ultimately led to this fantastic outcome.”

Lindquist, who has been on ASU’s faculty since 2016, is a nationally recognized constitutional law and U.S. Supreme Court expert. She serves as executive director of the school’s Center for Constitutional Design, where she has helped to facilitate national dialogue about constitutional norms and to create associated programs with a variety of partners across the country. Prior to her current role, Lindquist served as senior vice president for global academic initiatives, leading ASU’s international academic portfolio to create alliances in countries around the world to advance global educational access, collaborations and impact.

Lindquist is the co-author of three books and has authored dozens of published articles examining judicial behavior, judicial activism and Supreme Court decision-making.

“We are so pleased to have recruited Stefanie Lindquist and look forward to welcoming her to WashU Law as its next dean,” said Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “She is an accomplished scholar with vast knowledge of constitutional law, and I know she will continue to advance the school’s already-excellent teaching and research enterprises. Her range of experiences bode well for partnerships she will form with her fellow deans and other leaders across WashU.”

Before joining ASU, Lindquist served as dean and Arch Professor at the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. Prior to that, she was interim dean, associate dean for outreach, and associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Texas School of Law. Lindquist also taught law and political science at Vanderbilt University and was a visiting faculty member at the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law.

“It is a profound honor to be chosen to lead WashU’s extraordinary law school, with its winning combination of accomplished faculty, engaged students and alumni, and dedicated staff,” Lindquist said. “I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders — within the university and beyond — to advance the law school’s scholarly, pedagogical and community impact.”

Lindquist earned her law degree at Temple University and a PhD, with an emphasis on American politics, public law and public administration, from the University of South Carolina.