University partners with Greater St. Louis Marathon

A tradition for more than two decades, the Greater St. Louis Marathon returns April 27 with a new name, a new course, new pre- and post-run events and, for the first time, the National Running Club Championships & Rally. The race also has a new partner: Washington University in St. Louis.

“Anyone who has ever participated in the Greater St. Louis Marathon as a runner, spectator or volunteer knows how exciting and energizing race day can feel,” said Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor for St. Louis initiatives. “The marathon is more than a race, it’s an opportunity to come together and celebrate St. Louis and each other. WashU is thrilled to be a part of this great tradition and help it grow.”

Formerly known as the Go! Marathon, the Greater St. Louis Marathon reflects the new partnership between Go! St. Louis and Greater St. Louis Inc. There are races for all abilities including the marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, 10K, 5K and 1-mile family fun run. This year’s courses start and end at CityPark, home of the St. Louis City SC soccer team.

WashU students, staff and faculty are eligible for locked-in early bird rates. The first 500 race registrants also will receive a special WashU-branded running shirt. Visit gostlouis.org/washu to register.

WashU also will host the WashU Runner’s Commons, where runners can enjoy live music, receive free WashU giveaways and visit the Natural Recovery Station staffed by School of Medicine physical therapists.

This year’s marathon course travels past historic landmarks, neighborhoods and attractions as well as the the new Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building on the Medical Campus. A pre-race expo, scheduled for April 25 and 26 at Union Station, will feature fitness and running exhibits from local and national vendors. And a post-race party will boast food, drinks, local artists and a headlining act to be announced soon. The event typically draws 10,000 runners, a number that Mona Vespa, president of Go! St. Louis and a 2003 WashU graduate, expects will climb in coming years.

“Every city should have a signature marathon,” Vespa said. “With the Greater St. Louis Marathon, we are building an event that builds on the social energy of running. We will see more runners, more spectators and more excitement.”