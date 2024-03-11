Statement regarding Fontbonne University campus

We are saddened that Fontbonne University’s Board has made the difficult decision to cease operations. Our institutions have enjoyed a long history of mutual support and friendship as neighbors and community partners. Fontbonne and Washington University have maintained close communication for many years, including recent discussions about how we can support Fontbonne as they considered their path forward. While we wish today’s circumstances were different, we are committed to our partnership with Fontbonne. In this spirit, we have entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Fontbonne campus and lease back to them for a nominal amount as they wind down operations. We do not have any definite plans at this time for our potential use of the property.