WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Washington University in St. Louis has once again been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students. This recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Last year, 10 recent alumni earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to conduct research or to teach English.

“I would like to commend you and to thank you and your entire team for your hard work in promoting the Fulbright Program to the students and faculty on your campus,” wrote U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. “In particular, I would like to recognize Megan Peabody and Amy Suelzer for their support of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program on your campus as the designated Fulbright Program Advisers.”

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors and the world and have included 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 80 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who build mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.