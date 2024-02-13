THE RECORD

WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Washington University in St. Louis has once again been named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students. This recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Last year, 10 recent alumni earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to conduct research or to teach English.

“I would like to commend you and to thank you and your entire team for your hard work in promoting the Fulbright Program to the students and faculty on your campus,” wrote U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. “In particular, I would like to recognize Megan Peabody and Amy Suelzer for their support of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program on your campus as the designated Fulbright Program Advisers.”

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors and the world and have included 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 80 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who build mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.  

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate staff member for Distinguished Honor Awards

Knight Center to hold open house

Naming Review Board appointed

Notables

WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Wrighton named chair of Science Center board

WashU faculty named to psychologist society

Obituaries

Sudhir Singh, endocrinology specialist, 45

John Sprague, professor emeritus of political science, 89

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Research Wire

Consistent health insurance is critical, finds new study

Locusts’ sense of smell boosted with custom-made nanoparticles

Weisensee wins Young Investigator Program grant

The View From Here

02.12.24

02.05.24

01.22.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20