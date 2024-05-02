Speakers planned for schools’ Commencement celebrations

Several distinguished speakers, faculty members and student leaders will take part in Commencement recognition ceremonies for Class of 2024 graduates and their families and guests May 10-13 at Washington University in St. Louis.



Jennifer Coolidge, an award-winning film and television actor, will deliver the universitywide Commencement address, which will begin at 9 a.m. May 13 on Francis Olympic Field.



Other speakers and ceremonies include:

Friday, May 10

Vipula Shukla, senior program officer for agriculture at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for Division of Biology and Biomedical Sciences programs, 9:30 a.m. at the 560 Music Center.

Felix Lloyd, MFA ’08, co-founder and CEO of Zoobean, for the Arts & Sciences Graduate hooding and recognition ceremony, 3 p.m. in Graham Chapel. Student speakers are Macy Sprunger, candidate for a doctor of chemistry, and Chukwuebuka Ibeh, candidate for a master of arts in English.

Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, MD, MPH, director of health for the city of St. Louis, for graduate programs in Applied Health Behavior Research, Data Science and Biostatistics, Clinical Investigation, Genetic Counseling, Medical Physics, Population Health Sciences and Predoctoral Clinical Research (TL1) at the School of Medicine, 4 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Saturday, May 11

Andrew Bursky, chair of the Board of Trustees and co-founder and managing partner of manufacturing and distribution company Atlas Holdings LLC, for the McKelvey School of Engineering, 11 a.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Rajat Nepal, candidate for a bachelor of science degree in business and computer science.

Dorian Traube, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School and Professor, for the Brown School ceremony, 3:30 p.m. at the Field House. Student speakers are Breana Wayne, candidate for a master’s in public health, and Colby Crowder, candidate for a master’s in social work.

Sunday, May 12

Bethany L. Ehlmann, AB ’04, professor of planetary science and the Allen V. C. Davis and Lenabelle Davis Leadership Chair and director of the Keck Institute for Space Studies at the California Institute of Technology, for the College of Arts & Sciences undergraduate ceremony, 8:30 a.m. on Francis Olympic Field. The student speaker is Andre Harte, candidate for a bachelor of arts degree in French and in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology.

Jared Della Valle, MArch/MCM ‘96, co-founder and CEO of Alloy, for the Sam Fox School ceremony, 3 p.m. in the Athletic Complex varsity gym. Student speakers are Michael Lamont Scarboro, candidate for a master’s degree in architecture and master’s in social work, and Becky Moon, candidate for a bachelor of fine arts degree in visual art.

Dean-David Schillinger, MD, primary care physician, scientist, author and public health advocate, for the Doctor of Medicine program ceremony for the School of Medicine, 4 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.

Christine Mee Chang, BSBA ‘04, co-founder and co-CEI of Glow Recipe, for the Olin Business School undergraduate ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Shriya Penmetsa, candidate for a bachelor’s in business administration.

Monday, May 13

Russell K. Osgood, dean and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law at the School of Law, for the School of Law ceremony, 11:30 a.m. at the Field House. The faculty speaker is Adrienne Davis, William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law at the School of Law. Student speakers are Madeline Garcia, juris doctorate candidate, and Muhammad Abdul Moiz, candidate for a master of laws with a concentration in negotiation and dispute resolution.

Sean Armstrong, dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies, for the School of Continuing & Professional Studies ceremony in Graham Chapel, 11:30 a.m. The student speaker is Cassandra Marie, candidate for a bachelor of science degree in integrated studies with a minor in political science.

Audiology and Communication Sciences programs at the School of Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Ian Rice, director of diversity, equity and inclusion/special projects at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, for the Program in Occupational Therapy at the School of Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at Graham Chapel.

Suzanne L. Cornbleet, associate professor of physical therapy and of orthopedic surgery, for the program in Physical Therapy at the School of Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.

Jack Senneff, MBA ‘08, managing director at Thompson Street Capital Partners, for the Olin Business School graduate ceremony, 4:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Nigel Hoffman, candidate for a master’s in business administration.

See other ceremony details on the Commencement website.