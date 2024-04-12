Parking shares April update

Parking & Transportation Services shares an update, including details about 2024-25 parking permit and U-Pass availability, Active Transportation Month and reminders about upcoming events, such as Thurtene and Commencement, that will affect parking.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
McKelvey Engineering offers graduate certificate in financial engineering
Notables
Naming Review Board at-large members named
Wangpaiboonkit wins ACLS fellowship
Obituaries
Philip Needleman, emeritus trustee, longtime benefactor, 85
Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34
Philip E. Cryer, former director of endocrinology division, 84
Research Wire
Ding receives Michelson Prize for advancing human immunology
Skin pigmentation bias in pulse oximeters to get closer look
Researchers ID protein responsible for gas vesicle clustering in bacteria
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.