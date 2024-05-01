Washington University in St. Louis will host the inaugural STL DataFest, an event designed to unite professionals across diverse sectors, including universities, government, businesses and nonprofits, who share a passion for using data to drive positive societal change.

The conference will be held May 16-17 in Emerson Auditorium at Knight Hall on the Danforth Campus. The conference is free to attend, but reservations are requested and can be made online now through May 8.

“In St. Louis, For St. Louis” is a university-wide commitment that draws upon WashU’s strength as an economic anchor, role as a global talent magnet and mission of research, education and patient care to create real, lasting impact and opportunity in St. Louis and beyond.

Presented by the Transdisciplinary Institute in Applied Data Sciences (TRIADS) in Arts & Sciences and “Here and Next,” the university’s strategic plan, STL DataFest will feature presentations and discussions on a range of data applications — from data science’s impact in particular fields to larger questions of data ethics, privacy and security.

Yoni Malchi, managing director at World Wide Technology in artificial intelligence (AI) and data consulting, will be the event’s keynote speaker. He has 15 years of experience leveraging AI and data capabilities to drive value in Fortune 500 companies and recently was ranked among the 2023 “top 25 artificial intelligence consultants and leaders” by The Consulting Report, a publication of consulting and tech service industry news.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will serve as the honorary program chair. The planning committee includes professors and professionals from WashU, Saint Louis University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Harris-Stowe State University, TechSTL, St. Louis city and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Read more about the conference.