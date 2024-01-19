Here and Next Seed Grant awardees announced

Washington University in St. Louis’ Research Development Office recently announced the fall 2023 Here and Next Seed Grant awardees. The interdisciplinary research teams focus on five key elements of the university’s strategic plan: public health, global health, environmental research, digital transformation and research that impacts the St. Louis community.
There are three tiers of grants, ranging in dollar amount and dependent on team size and scope.
To learn more about the winning projects, or to submit an application or letter of intent for the next round of grants, visit the Here and Next Seed Grant webpage.
