Board grants faculty appointments, promotions, tenure

The Washington University Board of Trustees appointed numerous faculty with tenure, promoted faculty with tenure, and granted tenure at its meeting May 3. Their tenure takes effect July 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Christina L. Boyd as a professor of law at the School of Law (tenure effective June 1);
Eduardo C. Corral as an associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences;
Lee Epstein as a professor of political science in Arts & Sciences ;
Bo Li as a professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences; and
Stefanie A. Lindquist as a professor of law at the School of Law.
Granting of tenure
Angela C. Hirbe, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);
Amjad Horani, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);
Fuhai Li as an associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);
Eva-Maria Strauch as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);
Stephen M. Sykes as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3); and
Arpita Vyas, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3).
Promotion with tenure
Sarah I. Baitzel as an associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;
Jacob B. Feldman as an associate professor of supply chain, operations and technology in Olin Business School;
Michael D. Harris as an associate professor of physical therapy at the School of Medicine;
Hrishikesh S. Kulkarni, MD, as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and
Miguel A. Valerio as an associate professor of Spanish in Arts & Sciences.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.