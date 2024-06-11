Board grants faculty appointments, promotions, tenure

The Washington University Board of Trustees appointed numerous faculty with tenure, promoted faculty with tenure, and granted tenure at its meeting May 3. Their tenure takes effect July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Christina L. Boyd as a professor of law at the School of Law (tenure effective June 1);

Eduardo C. Corral as an associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences;

Lee Epstein as a professor of political science in Arts & Sciences ;

Bo Li as a professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences; and

Stefanie A. Lindquist as a professor of law at the School of Law.

Granting of tenure

Angela C. Hirbe, MD, PhD, as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Amjad Horani, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Fuhai Li as an associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Eva-Maria Strauch as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Stephen M. Sykes as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3); and

Arpita Vyas, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3).

Promotion with tenure

Sarah I. Baitzel as an associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;

Jacob B. Feldman as an associate professor of supply chain, operations and technology in Olin Business School;

Michael D. Harris as an associate professor of physical therapy at the School of Medicine;

Hrishikesh S. Kulkarni, MD, as an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and

Miguel A. Valerio as an associate professor of Spanish in Arts & Sciences.