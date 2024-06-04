WashU recognized as a top workplace

Staff celebrate their years of service in 2023. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)

Washington University in St. Louis has recently been recognized as a top workplace by several organizations.

On May 16, WashU won third place in the giant category in the St. Louis Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” Awards. The annual program measures a variety of factors including benefits and job satisfaction.

WashU also has received a 2023 ComPsych Health at Work Award for programs that support employee mental health and work-life balance. Services include access to mental health clinicians as well as legal and financial experts. In addition, Forbes has recognized WashU on its annual list of “Best Employers for New Grads 2024.” The award judges employers on compensation, advancement opportunities, working conditions, flexibility and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.