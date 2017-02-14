Getting a kick out of winning

The women’s soccer team posted a 5–4 shootout victory over Messiah College to claim the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship. The game — played Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Roanoke College in Salem, ­Virginia — ended in a 1–1 tie after 110 minutes of play. ­Converting ­penalty kicks in the shootout were sophomore ­Caroline Dempsey, junior Kelly Von Zup, sophomore Jessica Kovach, junior Gillian Myers and junior Megan Wolf, who converted the game-winner. The national championship is the first for the women’s soccer team and the 20th in the history of the WashU Department of Athletics.