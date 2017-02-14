Getting a kick out of winning

The women’s soccer team posted a 5–4 shootout victory over Messiah College to claim the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship. The game — played Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia — ended in a 1–1 tie after 110 minutes of play. Converting penalty kicks in the shootout were sophomore Caroline Dempsey, junior Kelly Von Zup, sophomore Jessica Kovach, junior Gillian Myers and junior Megan Wolf, who converted the game-winner. The national championship is the first for the women’s soccer team and the 20th in the history of the WashU Department of Athletics.
