During Fall Festival, Oct. 29, 2016, alumni, friends and family enjoyed a day of activities on the Danforth Campus. The annual event began with the grand opening and open house for the new Gary M. Sumers Recreation Center. Participants also enjoyed brunch and children’s activities before the Bears took on the Case Western Reserve University Spartans at Francis Field.
Fall, families and football
The Washington University Alumni Association welcomed more than 1,000 alumni, parents, students and friends to Fall Festival on Oct. 29, 2016.
