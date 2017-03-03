Campus & Community

Fall, families and football

The Washington University Alumni ­Association ­welcomed more than 1,000 alumni, parents, ­students and friends to Fall Festival on Oct. 29, 2016.

By Laura Josehart
Alumni, students, parents and friends watch the football Bears square off against the Case Western Reserve University Spartans during Fall Festival. (Joe Angeles/Washington University)
During Fall Festival, Oct. 29, 2016, alumni, friends and family enjoyed a day of activities on the Danforth Campus. The ­annual event began with the grand ­opening and open house for the new Gary M. ­Sumers Recreation Center. Participants also enjoyed brunch and children’s activities before the Bears took on the Case Western Reserve University Spartans at Francis Field.

Robert Kilo, BSBA ’92, his wife, Kathy, and their children, Nicholas and Caroline, enjoy Fall Festival activities. (Sid Hastings/Washington University)
From left: Susan Yang, MD ’97; Su Ling Yang; Nathan Wang; and Chia Yang, MA ’67, PhD ’71, attend the 2016 Fall Festival. (Sid Hastings/Washington University)

