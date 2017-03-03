Fall, families and football

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington University Alumni ­Association ­welcomed more than 1,000 alumni, parents, ­students and friends to Fall Festival on Oct. 29, 2016.

During Fall Festival, Oct. 29, 2016, alumni, friends and family enjoyed a day of activities on the Danforth Campus. The ­annual event began with the grand ­opening and open house for the new Gary M. ­Sumers Recreation Center. Participants also enjoyed brunch and children’s activities before the Bears took on the Case Western Reserve University Spartans at Francis Field.