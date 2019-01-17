Chancellor-elect Martin announces staff

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor-elect Andrew D. Martin has announced three new members of his office staff: Rebecca Brown, Jill Clark and Nancy Lyons.

The three new staff members are joining former members of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton’s office staff: Vickie Bolden, Harbison House coordinator; Laura May, administrative assistant; Rebecca O’Brien, executive assistant; and Lisa Roedersheimer, special events coordinator.

Rebecca Brown, associate vice chancellor and chief of staff

Brown serves as Martin’s chief strategic liaison to various constituencies, both internal and external to the university, and supports Martin in short- and long-term strategic priorities and consequential matters affecting the mission and goals of the university.

Brown served as Martin’s chief of staff at the University of Michigan, where he served as dean of the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. Previously, she held many roles at Washington University, including associate dean at the School of Law and associate general counsel.

Brown earned a law degree from Washington University School of Law.

Jill Clark, executive writer

Reporting to the Office of the Chancellor-elect and the Office of Public Affairs, Clark assists Martin in creating original content that conveys a consistent voice and reinforces the values and strategic priorities of the chancellor-elect across various platforms, including emails, statements, talking points, remarks and social media.

Clark most recently served as chief storyteller at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School, where she oversaw the school’s print publications and executive communications. Previously, she wrote executive communications for Valparaiso University in Indiana.

Clark earned a doctorate from the University of Denver in religion and social change with an emphasis on media studies.

Nancy Lyons, executive assistant to chancellor-elect

Lyons supports the chancellor-elect’s success by serving as an ambassador to external and internal constituents. She assists the chancellor-elect with a broad range of daily activities and provides analytical and administrative support, including managing the chancellor-elect’s complex schedule and travel and handling direct inquiries, correspondence and more.

Lyons is a 15-year veteran of the university, most recently serving as executive assistant to Aaron Bobick, dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science.

Lyons earned a bachelor’s in business management from Maryville University.

To learn more about Martin’s office staff, visit the chancellor-elect’s new website.