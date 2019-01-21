Utmost care

A day in the life of Washington ­University School of Medicine showcases the breadth of ­­ongoing efforts to advance research, education and the best ­medical care possible for patients.

At Washington University School of ­Medicine, ­every day is a day of ­discovery. The scope of work that transpires in any 24-hour period to advance human health — in research, training and patient care — is inspiring and consequential. Across disciplines, physician-scientists are looking at genetic clues, working to solve some of medicines toughest puzzles: cancer, addiction, Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular ­disease and so much more.

The School of Medicine is a place with a long ­tradition in immunology and microbiology, and researchers in those areas are working to develop vaccines for cancer and treatments for emerging infections, ­autoimmune disorders and ­antibiotic resistance. Further, researchers are working to ­understand malnutrition, obesity, diabetes and other conditions by delving deeply into the microbiome. The ­medical school, with the Mallinckrodt Institute of ­Radiology, also has a long tradition of being a leader in imaging sciences, from the development of the PET scanner to evaluate organ and tissue function in the 1970s to the use of ­high-tech glasses to help spot cancer cells today.

A key contributor to the Human ­Genome ­Project, the school is going beyond ­describing genes and how they vary to understanding how to develop better diagnostics and therapeutics to ­address disease-generating variations in a personalized way.

According to David H. Perlmutter, MD, the ­inaugural George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine and the executive vice chancellor for ­medical affairs, over the last two decades, the ­medical school ­actually has been a part of two campaigns: “I am using the word campaign in two different ways,” ­Perlmutter says. “There is an ongoing campaign for ­­determining whether something really is a cause of a disease; the other campaign has been to secure the financial ­resources necessary to make this important work possible. Thanks to the generosity of those who supported Leading Together, the school has made ­progress on both fronts.”

Through funding important centers — the ­McDonnell Genome Institute, the Edison Family ­Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology, and the Genome Engineering and iPSC Center, all in the Debra and George W. Couch III Biomedical Research Building; the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Center for ­Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs; the National Cancer Institute–recognized Alvin J. ­Siteman Cancer Center; and others — Leading Together allows the School of Medicine to support the scientific leaders making progress on these complex medical challenges.

Here, take a glimpse at some of the important work happening on any given day at this busy, vital place.