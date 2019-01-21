‘A renewed sense of purpose’

Having reached the conclusion of its successful comprehensive campaign, Washington University is now poised for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the next era of academic excellence.

Leading Together was launched to secure the resources ­needed to implement priorities identified in the Plan for ­Excellence. The campaign focused on the development of four key areas: preparing the leaders of tomorrow; advancing ­human health; inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship; and enhancing the quality of life for all.

In addition to $591 million for scholarships, the historic initiative resulted in:

• 153 new endowed positions — deanships, professorships and other positions — to attract and retain outstanding faculty and leaders

• $1.502 billion for academic programs to further critical ­programs and advance powerful research

• $311 million for facilities to support collaborative, ­cutting-edge work

• $297 million for the Annual Fund to provide deans and the chancellor with flexible funds to address urgent needs.

Leading Together attracted unprecedented support from nearly 160,000 alumni, parents and friends of Washington University. More than 4,300 campaign volunteers in St. Louis and in cities across the United States and worldwide assisted in the effort.

Donors in St. Louis enhanced their already ­remarkable tradition of generosity to the institution, while regional ­efforts outside St. Louis led to a dramatic increase in gifts and commitments.

“The success of Leading Together bears witness to ­Washington University’s truly exceptional community, which came together to ensure the university’s continued ascent,” says Andrew C. Taylor, executive chairman of St. Louis–based Enterprise ­Holdings and a life trustee of the university, who chaired the public phase of Leading Together. “It is an honor to have been a part of a historic effort to provide a strong ­foundation for the future.”

“Throughout the past century and a half, ­Washington ­University has had a greater impact on society than many would have believed possible,” Wrighton adds. “In each era of our ­history, visionary alumni and friends have stepped ­forward to help us meet the world’s evolving needs, committing r­esources to fuel our continued service.

“The work of a great university is never done, and we now look ahead to the challenges and opportunities before us with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism. In addition to the profound impact campaign funds already are having, ­Leading Together is providing for Washington University’s next era of academic excellence.”