St. Louis Surge women’s pro basketball to play at Athletic Complex

Surge coach, the Bears' Duez Henderson, says games are 'an experience'

The Washington University in St. Louis Field House will serve as home court to the two-time national champions St. Louis Surge, St. Louis’ women’s professional basketball team.

The Surge’s new head coach is a familiar face to fans of the Washington University women’s basketball team. He is Duez Henderson, the Bears assistant coach and husband to head coach Randi Henderson. Together, they took the Bears to the NCAA Division III Sectional Final.

Henderson invited the university community to enjoy the Surge experience.

“Not only is the on-floor product exciting, but the fan experience is just as great,” Henderson said. “We put a lot of effort into ensuring from the time you arrive on campus you feel welcomed and entertained. The in-game entertainment, promotions and live DJ are awesome. For pro sports, the value cannot be beat.”

Henderson said he is hopeful the Surge will win its third national championship in eight seasons.

“I enjoy the competition that each practice and game brings. We are chasing championships,” Henderson said. “I also enjoy watching these women act as role models for young people, especially young girls. While the game will come and go, the impact has a chance to be perpetual.”

Upcoming home games are June 8, June 15, June 29, June 30 and July 13. For details and tickets, visit St. Louis Surge Women’s Professional Basketball.