Parking & Transportation Services shares news, changes for spring semester

As the spring semester kicked off, Parking & Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis announced changes in the east end garage, WashU Rides and a revamped campus shuttle system.

East end garage

To improve traffic flow and provide a better parking experience for both visitors and permit holders, the following changes have been made to the east end garage:

All yellow permit parking spaces on the first level (P1) of the garage have been relocated to the ramp leading to P2 and on P2;

red permit parking spaces on P1 have been adjusted and realigned to better meet demand;

reserved Bearly Drivers spaces have been moved from the center of the garage to the south side of the west wall; and

Enterprise CarShare spaces have been divided and moved from the center of the garage to the north and south sides.

These changes took effect Jan. 13. Temporary signage is posted on P1 and will be enforced. Permanent signage is expected to be installed during spring break. View a map of the changes.

WashU Rides

A new commuter platform called WashU Rides is now available. WashU Rides is a free, one-stop resource that helps individuals explore and make informed decisions about their alternative transportation options.

The platform includes a trip planner and an interactive map featuring transportation-related items such as commuter parking lots, bike lanes and more. In addition, the carpool and bikepool feature helps individuals find others who are interested in carpooling or bikepooling along a specific route, to a specific event, or based on preferences such as class or work schedules. With WashU Rides, individuals also can track trips to learn how much money and CO2 emissions they have saved by ridesharing or biking.

For more information, visit the WashU Rides webpage. To sign up and begin searching for carpool or bikepool matches, go to rides.wustl.edu.

Other updates

As announced earlier this week, a revamped shuttle system will connect the Danforth, North and West campuses and surrounding areas to better serve the university community.

Changes include:

three new shuttles will support students and staff who live near campus: the Skinker-DeBaliviere shuttle, the DeBaliviere Place shuttle and the South Campus shuttle;

extended service to the Delmar Loop via the Delmar Loop shuttle (previously the 560 Music Center shuttle); and

a new North-West express shuttle, which consolidates the West Campus and North Campus shuttles.

View updated schedule and route information at shuttle.wustl.edu.

“After the initial rollout, we may make adjustments based on recommendations from transportation experts and feedback from the students, faculty and staff members who ride the shuttles,” said Marc Carlton, director of Parking & Transportation and of business process improvement for the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Operations and Technology Transfer. The Campus2Home, Campus Circulator and Medical Transport shuttles are not changing, he said.

Information about high-traffic events this semester can be found on the High-traffic events webpage. For additional information, visit parking.wustl.edu.