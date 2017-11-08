Washington University named a Silver Bicycle Friendly University

The League of American Bicyclists has officially recognized Washington University in St. Louis with a Silver Bicycle Friendly University award, joining 54 other colleges and universities from across the country.
The designation is a significant accomplishment for the university, recognizing both internal achievements and the university’s regional involvement regarding bicycling. It’s the result of a collaborative application process coordinated by the Office of Sustainability in partnership with Parking & Transportation Services, the Department of Facilities Planning & Management, the Washington University Police Department, the School of Medicine and other stakeholders.
To learn more about the designation, visit the Office of Sustainability’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.