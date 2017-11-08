Washington University named a Silver Bicycle Friendly University

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The League of American Bicyclists has officially recognized Washington University in St. Louis with a Silver Bicycle Friendly University award, joining 54 other colleges and universities from across the country.

The designation is a significant accomplishment for the university, recognizing both internal achievements and the university’s regional involvement regarding bicycling. It’s the result of a collaborative application process coordinated by the Office of Sustainability in partnership with Parking & Transportation Services, the Department of Facilities Planning & Management, the Washington University Police Department, the School of Medicine and other stakeholders.

To learn more about the designation, visit the Office of Sustainability’s website.