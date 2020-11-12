Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Society of Washington University funding committee invites undergraduate students to submit project funding requests.

The society aims to support the educational, cultural and community outreach efforts that enhance the experiences and quality of life for members of the Washington University community.

The deadline is Friday, Nov. 20. Learn more and apply online.