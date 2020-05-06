Washington University statement on new Title IX rules

Washington University is firmly committed to addressing and preventing sexual misconduct on our campuses. Our highest priority has been and remains the safety and well-being of all of our students, faculty and staff and, as always, we will do all we can to create a safe and supportive environment for them. We will review the U.S. Department of Education’s newly released Final Rule under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and engage with members of our community in the coming weeks and months regarding implementation of any measures that may be required by changes to the law. We are determined to maintain our focus on prevention and education, fair processes and providing support to all of our community members as we review and implement the amended regulations.