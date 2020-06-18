Washington University statement regarding SCOTUS ruling on DACA

We are heartened by today’s decision from the United States Supreme Court that rescinds the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. We have long asserted that the need to protect young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children is not only a moral imperative, but also a responsibility that benefits our nation as a whole. Our diversity makes us stronger, and we urge Congress and the administration to protect these individuals and provide a legislative path to secure their status as permanent members of our communities. At Washington University, we remain committed to supporting our undocumented students, faculty and staff, and we will do everything in our power to protect their rights, their dignity and their dreams.