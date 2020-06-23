Washington University statement on presidential proclamation expanding restrictions to work visas

We are disappointed with President Trump’s proclamation expanding restrictions on visas for individuals wishing to enter the United States for work. The proclamation will have a negative impact on international scholars, as well as the colleges and universities where they make important contributions to the research and scholarship enterprise. While we appreciate the desire to preserve American jobs, we do not believe that this proclamation is the answer. It will discourage some of the world’s brightest minds from bringing their talent to the United States. At Washington University, we believe our diversity makes us stronger, and we will continue to fully support our international students, faculty and staff in their pursuits of knowledge. We also intend to keep our doors open to the greatest extent possible to accomplished scholars from around the world who wish to come to St. Louis to join our vibrant academic community.