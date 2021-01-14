Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 4, several faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective that day unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Opeolu M. Adeoye, MD, as professor of emergency medicine at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Feb. 1);

Nicolae B. Gârleanu as professor of finance at Olin Business School (tenure effective Jan. 1);

David J. Pagliarini as professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine; and

Linda J. Richards as professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1).

Promotion with tenure

Yin Cao to associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1);

Katherine C. Fuh, MD, PhD, to associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;

Nupam P. Mahajan to professor of surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1);

Yong Wang to associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;

Peng Yuan to associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine; and

Mohamed A. Zayed, PhD, MD, to associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1).

Granting of tenure

David S. Ahn as professor of economics at Olin Business School.