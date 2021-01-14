Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 4, several faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective that day unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Opeolu M. Adeoye, MD, as professor of emergency medicine at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Feb. 1);
Nicolae B. Gârleanu as professor of finance at Olin Business School (tenure effective Jan. 1);
David J. Pagliarini as professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine; and
Linda J. Richards as professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1).
Promotion with tenure
Yin Cao to associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1);
Katherine C. Fuh, MD, PhD, to associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;
Nupam P. Mahajan to professor of surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1);
Yong Wang to associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;
Peng Yuan to associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine; and
Mohamed A. Zayed, PhD, MD, to associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1).
Granting of tenure
David S. Ahn as professor of economics at Olin Business School.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.