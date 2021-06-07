By Kelly Wiese Niemeyer

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 7, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Promotion with tenure

Megan Tierney Baldridge, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Trevor G. Gardner II to professor of law at the School of Law;

Jeffrey A. Haspel, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Karen Ellen Joynt Maddox, MD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Jeffrey R. Millman to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Samantha A. Morris to associate professor of developmental biology and of genetics
(tenure effective May 7)

Maria S. Remedi to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and

Chad M. Sylvester, MD, PhD, to associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine.

Appointment with tenure

Daniel M. Butler as associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

Benjamin A. Garcia as professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine; and

Ronald C. Rubenstein, MD, PhD, as professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (tenure effective May 7).

Granting of tenure

Seth S. Carnahan as associate professor of strategy at Olin Business School (tenure effective May 7); and

Jason G. Newland, MD, as professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine.

