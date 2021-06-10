Washington University’s College Prep Program welcomes eighth cohort

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 49 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.
The students represent 31 public, private and charter schools from across the region. As College Prep scholars, they will spend three summers studying in university laboratories and studios, attending classes led by university faculty and learning the skills needed to thrive in college. Throughout the academic year, students will reconnect to attend university cultural events and meet with university experts to navigate the college application process.
Typically, scholars live in university residence halls. However, the residential component of the program has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the eighth cohort of the College Prep Program. Launched in 2014, the program recently celebrated the graduation of Cohort 5. Graduates were accepted into colleges across the U.S. including Yale, Georgetown, University of Chicago and Harvard universities. Five Cohort 5 scholars will attend Washington University through the WashU Pledge, which provides a free Washington University education to admitted students from Missouri and southern Illinois whose family income is $75,000 or less.
Courtney Brewster, director of the College Prep Program, said the incoming cohort is both talented and determined.
“The pandemic upended the lives and educations of these students, yet they distinguished themselves through their hard work,” Brewster said. “We are proud to welcome them to College Prep Program and help them achieve their goals.”
The 2021 College Prep Scholars are:
Affton High School
Michelle Joseph
Yasamin Mohammadgul
Althoff Catholic High School
Tenille Harris
Bayless High School
Armin Malagic
Brentwood High School
Arris Harris
Cahokia High School
Armani Lewis
Alottia Napper
Jerieea Williams
Carnahan High School of the Future
Sharyah Bond
Bryant Brothers
Jai Smith
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Alexis Kent
Clyde C. Miller Career Academy
Jariah Mosley
Christian Brothers College High School
David Rodriguez
Crossroads College Preparatory School
Brooklyn Morris
Gateway STEM High School
Gia Han Dang
Granite City High School
Deju James
Hancock Place High School
Leyxi Parker
Madison Puckett
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls
Fareeda Kakar
Diwa Meraj
Raquel Murphy
Hazelwood East High School
Diamond Conner
Hazelwood West High School
Trey Fields
Brian Gachugu
Penda Diop
Incarnate Word Academy
Cayleigh Moore
Isabella Rayford
Naima Willis
The Innovation at Cool Valley
Jakiya Norfleet
KIPP High School
Vaughn Alexander
Kamaria Crawford
Kaylen Reed
Louisiana High School
Jasmine Perez
Maplewood Richmond Heights High School
Selena Pham
Markayla Robinson
Metro Academic and Classical High School
Sophia Huang
Oakville High School
Ethan Mize
Parkway North High School
Radostina Desova
Jessica Nomula
Ritenour High School
Flor Maria Quiroz Rivera
Riverview Gardens High School
Emagyne Boone
Ariya Rogers
Saint Louis University High School
Jamaal Muhammad
Collin Williams
Silex R-1
James Cockrell
Sumner High School
Shamaya Jones
University City High School
Breanna Lee
Villa Duchesne
Bridney Dominguez
