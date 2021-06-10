Washington University’s College Prep Program welcomes eighth cohort

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 49 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.

The students represent 31 public, private and charter schools from across the region. As College Prep scholars, they will spend three summers studying in university laboratories and studios, attending classes led by university faculty and learning the skills needed to thrive in college. Throughout the academic year, students will reconnect to attend university cultural events and meet with university experts to navigate the college application process.

Typically, scholars live in university residence halls. However, the residential component of the program has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the eighth cohort of the College Prep Program. Launched in 2014, the program recently celebrated the graduation of Cohort 5. Graduates were accepted into colleges across the U.S. including Yale, Georgetown, University of Chicago and Harvard universities. Five Cohort 5 scholars will attend Washington University through the WashU Pledge, which provides a free Washington University education to admitted students from Missouri and southern Illinois whose family income is $75,000 or less.

Courtney Brewster, director of the College Prep Program, said the incoming cohort is both talented and determined.

“The pandemic upended the lives and educations of these students, yet they distinguished themselves through their hard work,” Brewster said. “We are proud to welcome them to College Prep Program and help them achieve their goals.”

The 2021 College Prep Scholars are:

Affton High School

Michelle Joseph

Yasamin Mohammadgul

Althoff Catholic High School

Tenille Harris

Bayless High School

Armin Malagic

Brentwood High School

Arris Harris

Cahokia High School

Armani Lewis

Alottia Napper

Jerieea Williams

Carnahan High School of the Future

Sharyah Bond

Bryant Brothers

Jai Smith

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Alexis Kent

Clyde C. Miller Career Academy

Jariah Mosley

Christian Brothers College High School

David Rodriguez

Crossroads College Preparatory School

Brooklyn Morris

Gateway STEM High School

Gia Han Dang

Granite City High School

Deju James

Hancock Place High School

Leyxi Parker

Madison Puckett

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls

Fareeda Kakar

Diwa Meraj

Raquel Murphy

Hazelwood East High School

Diamond Conner

Hazelwood West High School

Trey Fields

Brian Gachugu

Penda Diop

Incarnate Word Academy

Cayleigh Moore

Isabella Rayford

Naima Willis

The Innovation at Cool Valley

Jakiya Norfleet

KIPP High School

Vaughn Alexander

Kamaria Crawford

Kaylen Reed

Louisiana High School

Jasmine Perez

Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

Selena Pham

Markayla Robinson

Metro Academic and Classical High School

Sophia Huang

Oakville High School

Ethan Mize

Parkway North High School

Radostina Desova

Jessica Nomula

Ritenour High School

Flor Maria Quiroz Rivera

Riverview Gardens High School

Emagyne Boone

Ariya Rogers

Saint Louis University High School

Jamaal Muhammad

Collin Williams

Silex R-1

James Cockrell

Sumner High School

Shamaya Jones

University City High School

Breanna Lee

Villa Duchesne

Bridney Dominguez