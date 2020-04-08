Martin to launch humanities program for promising local students

Lerone A. Martin, associate professor of religion and politics, has received a $250,000 grant from The Teagle Foundation to implement “Citizenship and Freedom: From Plato to Maya,” an intensive three-week summer humanities seminar and school-year civic engagement program for promising, underserved high school students from the St. Louis region. Martin is also incoming director of the American Culture Studies program in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Select students in the university’s College Prep Program will have the opportunity to participate in this program beginning in June 2021. “Citizenship and Freedom” will further enable the university to fulfill its pledge to help students throughout the region realize their full potential. Read more here.