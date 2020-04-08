Martin to launch humanities program for promising local students

Lerone A. Martin, associate professor of religion and politics, has received a $250,000 grant from The Teagle Foundation to implement “Citizenship and Freedom: From Plato to Maya,” an intensive three-week summer humanities seminar and school-year civic engagement program for promising, underserved high school students from the St. Louis region. Martin is also incoming director of the American Culture Studies program in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
Select students in the university’s College Prep Program will have the opportunity to participate in this program beginning in June 2021. “Citizenship and Freedom” will further enable the university to fulfill its pledge to help students throughout the region realize their full potential. Read more here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.