Glenn to retire as chief of Washington University Police Department

Glenn

Mark Glenn, chief of the Washington University Police Department (WUPD), will retire from the university and leave his position on Nov. 8, according to Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer. Glenn will return to his hometown of Pevely, Mo., where he will become chief of police.

“Mark Glenn is an experienced and thoughtful leader who has been a tremendous asset to Washington University during his time here,” Bolton said. “He has earned the trust of our university community and is widely regarded as a person of great integrity. We will miss him and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

A 20-year veteran of WUPD, Glenn assumed the role of chief in 2016. During his tenure as chief, WUPD achieved international accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, and an independent review showed the department’s policing practices to be a national model. Prior to his arrival at Washington University in 2001, Glenn served as a police officer in Chesterfield, Mo., and a deputy sheriff in Jefferson County, Mo.

“We’re fortunate to have one of the finest university police departments in the nation here at WashU,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “Under Mark Glenn’s leadership, WUPD has held itself to the highest standards, always with a commitment to continuous improvement and a desire to listen to, learn from and support all members of our community, particularly our students. We’re grateful to Mark for his service to the university and thank him for his many contributions during his 20 years here.”

“Washington University is a special place and I feel very fortunate to have been a part of this community for so many years,” Glenn said. “I’m proud of WUPD and what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past two decades, working in close partnership with our students, faculty and staff. I’ve been here for a long time and it’s become home for me. It’s hard to leave, but I’m looking forward to returning to my actual hometown to get back to my roots and be closer to family. I’ll always feel a connection to WashU and remember my time here fondly.”

Upon Glenn’s departure, WUPD Captain and Bureau Commander Dave Goodwin will assume the role of interim chief of WUPD. The university will launch a search this fall to fill the position permanently.