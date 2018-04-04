Washington University Police Department earns accreditation

After three years of preparation, the Washington University in St. Louis Police Department (WUPD) has been awarded full accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The rigorous review process required the police department to meet 189 standards in the areas of crime prevention and control capabilities; management procedures; and service delivery. The commission also reviewed WUPD policies and procedures to make sure they are fair and nondiscriminatory. The department now will be audited annually, with re-accreditation every four years.

Chief Mark Glenn and Kelly Nappier, bureau commander and accreditation manager, led the department’s accreditation efforts.

CALEA is a joint effort of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriff’s Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. CALEA’s accreditation program aims to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence.