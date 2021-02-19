Glenn a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year award

Mark Glenn, chief of the Washington University in St. Louis Police Department, is among 17 finalists for the Campus Safety Director of the Year award. The award, given by Campus Safety Magazine, recognizes campus protection professionals from around the nation who have benefited their communities.

Glenn

Glenn’s achievements include creating the university’s first bike response team; facilitating training for the entire department to help officers become better allies of LGBTQ community members; and the creation of a department training initiative, “WU-24.” This innovative concept allows department instructors to focus on topics that concern the campus community and are unique to campus law enforcement.

The winners and runners-up will be announced at the Campus Safety Conference East on July 11-13 in Bethesda, Md.; complete coverage of the winners will appear in the magazine’s fall issue.