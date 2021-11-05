Board grants faculty appointments, promotions, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 1, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective that day.
Promotion with tenure
Su-Hsin Chang to associate professor of surgery (public health services) at the School of Medicine;
Milan G. Chheda, MD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Christopher J. Dy, MD, to associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the School of Medicine;
Michael J. Greenberg to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine;
Terrance T. Kummer, MD, PhD, to associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine;
Janice Lee Robertson to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the school of Medicine; and
Isaiah Turnbull, MD, to associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine.
Appointment with tenure
Geoffrey J. Goodhill as professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine;
Anthony O. Odibo, MD, as professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;
Debra Parker Oliver as professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and
Marco Sardiello, MD, as associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine.
Granting of tenure
Ian Bogost as professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences;
Kia Caldwell as professor of African and African American Studies in Arts & Sciences;
Ebony Boyce Carter, MD, as associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;
Baron Chanda as professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine;
Jaehyung Cho as professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Brian DeBosch, MD, PhD, as associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine;
Andria Ford, MD, as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine; and
Yikyung Park as associate professor of surgery (public health sciences) at the School of Medicine.
