New roles for Imoukhede, Wagenseil

Princess Imoukhuede, associate professor of biomedical engineering, has been named director of diversity initiatives for the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. Her new role took effect Dec. 1.

As the first to hold this position, Imoukhuede will chair the soon-to-be-formed McKelvey Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). In this leadership position, Imoukhuede will ensure that the committee considers all DEI issues relevant to faculty, students and staff.

In addition, she will facilitate connections between the committee and the multitude of university organizations focused on DEI, including the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity; the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

In addition, Jessica Wagenseil, associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science, has been appointed vice dean for faculty advancement at the McKelvey School of Engineering. The title took effect in November. She also will serve as the associate chair of the McKelvey Faculty Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

In the newly created position, Wagenseil will work with department chairs to assess and monitor faculty mentoring and career development; to develop faculty leadership training opportunities; and to coordinate nominations for faculty awards in support of the full range of faculty career progression. She also will work with Dean Aaron F. Bobick to coordinate the tenure and promotion processes.

