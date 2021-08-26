Gonzalez names leadership team

Gonzalez

Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, has announced new titles and roles for her leadership team.

They include:

● Rob Wild, associate vice chancellor and dean of students, will serve as Gonzalez’s chief of staff. In addition to directing the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and Campus Life, Wild now will oversee the Office of Scholar Programs.

● Kawanna Leggett has been promoted to associate vice chancellor and will continue to lead the Office of Residential Life. The First Year Center now will report to Leggett.

● Mark Kamimura-Jimenez, associate vice chancellor and dean of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, will oversee the Office for Student Success and TRIO, in addition to the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the Office for Religious, Ethical and Spiritual Life and the Office of International Student Scholars.

● Kirk Dougher, associate vice chancellor for student support and wellness, now will manage the Disability Resources Office in addition to Habif Health and Wellness, WashU Cares, and the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center.

● Anthony Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics, has been promoted to associate vice chancellor.

● Aimee Wittman will continue to serve as interim associate vice chancellor and executive director of the Career Center. Gonzalez will announce permanent plans for the leadership of the Career Center next semester.

● Christie Livingston, manager of financial operations, will work with Tim Bono, assistant dean of assessment, on assessment and evaluation to build and manage resources effectively.

A nationally recognized student affairs leader, Gonzalez joined the university in July after serving as vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Harvey Mudd College.

“I chose WashU in part because the student affairs staff is incredibly talented and creative,” Gonzalez said. “Together, we are committed to delivering an even better student experience, one that supports student health and well-being, advances the university’s academic mission, creates a culture of compassion and respect and provides opportunities for growth and fun.”