At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 6, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Andrew Clark as associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Xianglin Li as associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Giorgia Piacentino as associate professor of finance at Olin Business School;

Margarita Tsoutsoura as associate professor of finance at Olin Business School;

Shuhua S. Yuan as professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (tenure effective May 9); and

Xuehua Zhong as professor of biology in Arts & Sciences.

Granting of tenure

Meaghan Claire Creed as associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine (effective May 6);

Jason Roderick Donaldson as associate professor of finance at Olin Business School;

Leslie Stuart Gewin as associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 6);

Michelle Gill as professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 6);

Daisy W. Leung as associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Karla Washington as associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 6); and

Jose Pedro Zevallos as professor of otolaryngology at the School of Medicine (effective May 6).

Promotion with tenure

Oscar Marcos Harari to associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine.