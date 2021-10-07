THE RECORD

Creed honored for research involving mood, chronic pain, substance use

Creed

Meaghan Creed, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2021 Freedman Prize from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. The prize recognizes exceptional basic research in mental illness.

Creed, an investigator in the Washington University Pain Center, studies how plasticity in the brain is altered in models of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Her team works to apply this knowledge to develop therapies — such as deep brain stimulation — to treat symptoms at the interface of chronic pain, addiction and mood disorders.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

