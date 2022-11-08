At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 7, numerous faculty members were appointed with tenure or granted tenure. Their new roles took effect Oct. 7 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Brad Larsen as associate professor of economics at Olin Business School (effective Dec. 1); and

Michaela Pagel as associate professor of finance at Olin Business School (effective July 1, 2023).

Granting of tenure

Gaurab Aryal as associate professor of economics in Arts & Sciences;

Harrison W. Gabel as associate professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine;

Matthew J. Hayes as associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

Jennifer Heemstra as professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences;

Mark Huffman, MD, as professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Shu Jiang as associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;

Thomas George Kannampallil as associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine;

Xinhua Liang as professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Diana Z. O’Brien as professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

John A. Olson Jr., MD, PhD, as professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;

Kodi S. Ravichandran as professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;

Mark A. Rutherford as associate professor of otolaryngology at the School of Medicine;

Jie Shen as associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the School of Medicine;

Monica Shokeen as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine; and

Jinbin Xu as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine.