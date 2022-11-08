At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 7, numerous faculty members were appointed with tenure or granted tenure. Their new roles took effect Oct. 7 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Brad Larsen as associate professor of economics at Olin Business School (effective Dec. 1); and
Michaela Pagel as associate professor of finance at Olin Business School (effective July 1, 2023).
Granting of tenure
Gaurab Aryal as associate professor of economics in Arts & Sciences;
Harrison W. Gabel as associate professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine;
Matthew J. Hayes as associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;
Jennifer Heemstra as professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences;
Mark Huffman, MD, as professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Shu Jiang as associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;
Thomas George Kannampallil as associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine;
Xinhua Liang as professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;
Diana Z. O’Brien as professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;
John A. Olson Jr., MD, PhD, as professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;
Kodi S. Ravichandran as professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;
Mark A. Rutherford as associate professor of otolaryngology at the School of Medicine;
Jie Shen as associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the School of Medicine;
Monica Shokeen as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine; and
Jinbin Xu as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.