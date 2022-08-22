THE RECORD

Shellhaas named associate dean for faculty promotions, career development

Shellhaas

Renée Shellhaas, MD, has been named associate dean for faculty promotions and career development at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She comes to the school from the University of Michigan, where she is an associate chair for career development and a pediatric neurologist. She begins her new role in October.

Shellhaas also will be installed as the David T. Blasingame Professor and will join the neurology department as a professor.

In this position, Shellhaas will work with the School of Medicine’s leadership team to develop innovative institutional programming aimed at improving faculty career development, including the promotion and tenure process and other ways to provide support to faculty. Additionally, she will explore new ways to bring coaching, management and leadership training programs to the school’s departments, institutes and divisions.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

