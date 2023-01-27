Weingarth named inaugural senior adviser for St. Louis initiatives

Lisa Weingarth, vice president of external affairs at the St. Louis-based nonprofit Rung for Women, has been named to the newly created role of senior adviser for St. Louis initiatives in the Office of the Chancellor at Washington University in St. Louis. Her appointment is effective Feb. 20.

Weingarth

Weingarth, who has helped lead prominent St. Louis organizations and developed a deep understanding of the region and its stakeholders, will be the primary steward of the university’s “In St. Louis, for St. Louis” initiative, part of the university’s 10-year “Here and Next” strategic plan.

She will report to Rebecca L. Brown, vice chancellor, secretary to the Board of Trustees and chief of staff for Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. In addition to Brown, Weingarth will work closely with Martin, other university leaders and members of the Board of Trustees to prioritize vital connections with external stakeholders, community leaders, associations and relevant institutions.

“As we continue to renew and reenergize our focus on our role in the St. Louis region, I’m pleased that we’ve found an excellent individual to help lead our efforts and continue to build important relationships with our community partners,” Martin said. “Lisa has the right experience, skill set and personality to help deepen the university’s engagement in St. Louis. I’m grateful that she has accepted our offer to join the team that’s shaping these critical initiatives.”

Weingarth’s primary responsibilities will include actively listening to community voices throughout the St. Louis region, serving as a spokesperson for the chancellor on key initiatives and working as a key liaison between external and internal stakeholders.

“The relationship between the university and the broader St. Louis region is packed with potential,” Weingarth said. “With careful stewardship, that relationship can be a strong foundation on which our region’s future successes can be built. I’m excited to work with Chancellor Martin to strengthen that relationship, starting with active listening, and building and curating relationships so that the university’s impact in our region can be truly transformational.”

The relationship between the university and the broader St. Louis region is packed with potential. With careful stewardship, that relationship can be a strong foundation on which our region’s future successes can be built. I’m excited to work with Chancellor Martin to strengthen that relationship. Lisa Weingarth

Weingarth joined Rung for Women, which empowers women in the St. Louis metro area to climb the economic opportunity ladder, in March 2020. She has served as Rung’s liaison to key civic groups, such as Greater St. Louis Inc., the Regional Business Council, the Geofutures Coalition and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, as well as the liaison to federal, state and local governments.

Prior to Rung, she was executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis, where she built productive relationships with civic leaders, corporate partners and public officials to help improve policies and practices for women in the workplace.

Weingarth previously worked at Washington University, serving as a senior associate director in Advancement for Olin Business School from 2014-16. She came to WashU after serving as development director for College Bound.

Weingarth earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2003.

A 2010 Coro Women in Leadership program participant, Weingarth received a “Woman of Influence” award from RISE Collaborative Workspace in 2020, was recognized as one of 20 “Influential St. Louisans” by Gazelle Magazine in 2019 and was named an “Emerging Leader” through Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program in 2011.